Labanc potted a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.

During a six-game point streak, Labanc has three goals and three assists, as well as 12 shots and seven hits. The goal gives the 23-year-old winger 55 points (16 tallies, 39 helpers) in 80 games this season. Despite skating on the third line, he features on the top power-play unit, where he's collected 20 of his points.