Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Qualified by San Jose
Labanc received a qualifying offer from the Sharks prior to Tuesday's deadline.
There was zero chance that the Sharks were going to let Labanc hit free agency, as he's already established himself as one of the team's best forwards just three years into his career. The 23-year-old winger will almost certainly be signing a multi-year deal to remain in San Jose in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Supplies two assists•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Finds twine in Game 1 win•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Pots winning goal in Game 1•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Rattles off four power-play points•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Pushes point streak to six games•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Records 15th goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...