Labanc scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Labanc responded to a Max Jones goal in the second period. There was just 55 seconds between the two tallies, and Labanc's stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has seven goals, 17 points, 59 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 25 appearances. He put up four points in two games against the Ducks.