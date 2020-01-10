Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Rakes in two points
Labanc scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Labanc had two goals and a helper in the two-game season series against the Blue Jackets. The winger is up to 23 points and 114 shots through 46 contests, but he also carries a minus-21 rating. With only modest grit (29 hits, 30 PIM, 11 blocked shots), it's tough to trust Labanc outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.