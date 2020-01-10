Labanc scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Labanc had two goals and a helper in the two-game season series against the Blue Jackets. The winger is up to 23 points and 114 shots through 46 contests, but he also carries a minus-21 rating. With only modest grit (29 hits, 30 PIM, 11 blocked shots), it's tough to trust Labanc outside of deeper formats.