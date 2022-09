Labanc (shoulder) has been medically cleared ahead of training camp, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Labanc has evidently been skating on his own for "a while," and he also told Masisak that if the Sharks "had a game tomorrow," he'd be ready to play. The 26-year-old winger was limited to just 21 games in 2021-22 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, picking up six points over that span.