Labanc was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL on Sunday, Zachary DeVine of The Athletic San Francisco reports.

During his week-long stay in the minors. Labanc managed a goal and four points in two games, impressing enough to earn himself a recall. With Labanc returning to the Sharks after having rediscovered some of his confidence in the AHL, head coach Peter DeBoer could elect to play Labanc in a top-six role, where he would be an attractive value play.