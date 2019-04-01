Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Records 15th goal
Labanc scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
The goal gives Labanc 54 points in 79 appearances this season. The American winger ends March on a five-game point streak, during which he's scored twice and added three helpers, 11 shots and seven hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...