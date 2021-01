Labanc had two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Labanc set up Ryan Donato for the opening tally of the game. By the time Labanc assisted on Logan Couture's third-period tally, the Avalanche had taken control. On the Sharks' top line, the 25-year-old Labanc has played provider early on with a goal and four assists through seven contests. He's added 23 shots and a plus-1 rating.