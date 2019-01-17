Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Records three-point night
Labanc posted a goal and three points in a 6-3 loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old picked up a point on all three of the Sharks' goals Wednesday night for his first official three-point night of the season. Lebanc did have a four-point game, with four assists, against the Flyers on Oct. 9, but he has no other games with three or more points. Hopefully this gets him out of his little funk. Labanc came into the night with only two points in the last eight games. He has five goals and 29 points in 49 contests this season.
