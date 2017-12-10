Labanc dished out a pair of helpers in Saturday's win over the Senators.

With ten points through 23 contests, Labanc has been a decent depth contributor this season. The 21-year-old plays on the fourth line, but his fantasy value comes from his spot on the first power-play unit. The youngster was a 100-point scorer in the OHL and his offensive skills at least make him worth a look in some deeper formats.