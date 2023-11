Labanc posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Labanc has picked up an assist in each of his last two games, though he was a healthy scratch for one contest in between. The 27-year-old winger's overall game continues to put his playing time at risk due to the threat of being scratched. He's at two helpers, 13 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-6 rating through eight appearances this season, typically in a middle-six role when he's in the lineup.