Labanc picked up an assist on the man advantage as well as five shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Labanc has two goals and six assists in nine games in March, giving him 49 points in 73 contests for the season. Eighteen of his points have come on the power play. He's also fired 115 shots on goal and racked up 36 PIM, providing a little additional value outside of scoring.