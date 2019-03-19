Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Registers power-play helper
Labanc picked up an assist on the man advantage as well as five shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Labanc has two goals and six assists in nine games in March, giving him 49 points in 73 contests for the season. Eighteen of his points have come on the power play. He's also fired 115 shots on goal and racked up 36 PIM, providing a little additional value outside of scoring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...