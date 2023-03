Labanc (personal) rejoined the Sharks for Wednesday's skate, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Labanc missed Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Montreal as he awaited the birth of his child. He has 10 goals and 25 points in 51 contests this season. Labanc hasn't recorded a point over his last 10 outings. The 27-year-old should be an option for Thursday's game against St. Louis.