Labanc has four shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through two games but has failed to record a point.

After scoring less than a half-point-per-game last season, Labanc has started the 2020-21 season with some early scoring troubles. His playing time, both overall and on the powerplay, is about the same as last season and he's still secure in a top-six role. His scoring should improve as the season moves on, but Labanc could be in line for another letdown with his offensive numbers.