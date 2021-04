Labanc scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Labanc's tally at 8:01 of the first period tied the game at 1-1, and the Sharks took over from there. The 25-year-old reached the 10-goal mark for the fourth straight year. He's produced 24 points, 97 shots on net, 43 hits and 22 PIM through 39 contests overall.