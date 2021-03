Labanc scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Labanc put the Sharks ahead 3-1 at 15:07 of the second period. The goal was his eighth of the year -- he's added 10 helpers for 18 points in 27 outings. The New York native has produced 66 shots on goal, 26 hits and 18 PIM this year while primarily seeing top-line usage.