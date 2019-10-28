Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores in loss
Labanc scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Labanc is on a three-game goal-scoring streak, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight contests. The winger has five goals and seven points in 12 games, but also carries a brutal minus-10 rating.
