Labanc (upper body) scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Labanc tallied at 14:08 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old missed one game with an upper-body injury, and he returned to a third-line role, as Alexander Barabanov took Labanc's spot on the top line. Labanc is at 11 goals, 26 points, 116 shots on goal, 55 hits and a minus-8 rating in 48 contests.