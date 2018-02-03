Labanc notched a goal and an assist Friday, helping his team to a 3-1 win over Columbus.

With Logan Couture playing very well right now, things are set up for his linemates to score along with him. Labanc now has nine points in his past eight games and six in his past four, which has him close to doubling last year's assist total. He's a good value play because of the Sharks' production and his wealth of opportunities playing with San Jose's scorers. So far, he's stepped up well.