Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores in win over Jackets
Labanc notched a goal and an assist Friday, helping his team to a 3-1 win over Columbus.
With Logan Couture playing very well right now, things are set up for his linemates to score along with him. Labanc now has nine points in his past eight games and six in his past four, which has him close to doubling last year's assist total. He's a good value play because of the Sharks' production and his wealth of opportunities playing with San Jose's scorers. So far, he's stepped up well.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores lone goal in Wednesday's loss•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Grabs three helpers in loss•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Caps four-point night with OT winner•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...