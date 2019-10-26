Labanc scored a goal on his lone shot and contributed a pair of hits Friday in a 4-1 loss to Toronto.

Labanc deflected a Brent Burns point shot past Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen midway through the first period to open the scoring. It was the fourth goal of the year for Labanc and his second in as many games. The 23-year-old has collected all six of his points and all four of his goals over the past seven games after opening the year with a four-game point drought. Labanc flashed some offensive ability in 2018-19 with 17 goals and 56 points over 82 games and appears to be heating up as October winds down.