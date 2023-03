Labanc scored a goal, added four hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Labanc's goal gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead in the first period, but it was all downhill from there. The winger has two goals over his last three contests, a stretch that has seen him regain a top-six role with power-play time. He's up to 12 tallies, 28 points, 106 shots on net, 55 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 60 games this season.