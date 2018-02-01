Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores lone goal in Wednesday's loss
Labanc scored the Sharks' only goal on three shots with two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
He's now got two goals and seven points in the last seven games, as Labanc has thrived alongside Logan Couture on San Jose's top line and top power-play unit. The 22-year-old will likely to continue to experience peaks and valleys in his production, but his current role should give him a solid fantasy floor.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Grabs three helpers in loss•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Caps four-point night with OT winner•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Collects two assists in loss•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Records two assists Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...