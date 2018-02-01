Labanc scored the Sharks' only goal on three shots with two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

He's now got two goals and seven points in the last seven games, as Labanc has thrived alongside Logan Couture on San Jose's top line and top power-play unit. The 22-year-old will likely to continue to experience peaks and valleys in his production, but his current role should give him a solid fantasy floor.