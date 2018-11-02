Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores San Jose's lone goal
Labanc had four shots-on-goal while scoring San Jose's lone goal during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.
Labanc opened the scoring in the game, finding the back of the net for the second time this season. His four shots-on-goal tied him for the second highest total in the game, as the winger upped his point total to eight through 13 games.
