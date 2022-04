Labanc (shoulder) has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Tuesday.

Labanc hasn't played since mid-December and the Sharks won't be making it into the playoffs, so it would have been surprising to see the team force him back into the lineup with just seven games remaining. The 26-year-old winger managed just six points in 21 games this year, his lowest point total since turning pro back in 2016-17.