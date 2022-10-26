Labanc posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Labanc saw a shot attempt tipped in by Nico Sturm at 5:33 of the second period. The helper was Labanc's second point in three games since he was healthy scratched versus the Rangers last Thursday. The 26-year-old winger has two points, a minus-4 rating, 16 shots on net and five hits in eight contests overall. His offense isn't impressive, so it's unlikely he moves into a top-six role barring injuries to several of his teammates.