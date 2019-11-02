Labanc managed an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Labanc's helper came on a Tomas Hertl goal in the third period. The 23-year-old is up to eight points and 36 shots on goal in 14 games. His three hits marked only the third time this year he posted multiple hits in a contest -- physicality is not the primary facet of Labanc's game.