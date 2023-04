Labanc notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Labanc has turned up the offense lately with three goals and two assists over his last five outings. His strong play has helped him get back into a top-six role while the Sharks are dealing with a handful of injuries to wingers. For the season, the 27-year-old has 15 tallies, 33 points, 123 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-16 rating through 68 appearances.