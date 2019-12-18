Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Suffers undisclosed injury
Labanc (undisclosed) did not finish Tuesday's game against the Coyotes. After the game, interim head coach Bob Boughner had no update on his status, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Labanc was injured in the second period and briefly returned, but he didn't play in the third. It's unclear how long Labanc will be out of action. If he's forced to miss time, Noah Gregor would likely enter the lineup, while Patrick Marleau would probably assume second-line and top-unit power-play duties.
