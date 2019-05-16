Labanc notched a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues in Game 3.

Both of Labanc's assists came on goals by center Joe Thornton. Labanc has four tallies and five helpers through 17 games in the playoffs, a solid contribution for the third-line winger who has typically skated 14:59 per game entering Wednesday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories