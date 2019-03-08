Labanc registered two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Labanc set up a goal by Marcus Sorensen in the first period, and then Joe Thornton's game-winning tally in the second period. He's got seven assists over his last seven games, but three of those contests have been two-apple outings. Labanc extended his career high in points to 45 on Thursday. With some first-unit power-play minutes, the winger could be a good add down the stretch in most formats.