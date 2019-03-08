Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Supplies two helpers
Labanc registered two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Labanc set up a goal by Marcus Sorensen in the first period, and then Joe Thornton's game-winning tally in the second period. He's got seven assists over his last seven games, but three of those contests have been two-apple outings. Labanc extended his career high in points to 45 on Thursday. With some first-unit power-play minutes, the winger could be a good add down the stretch in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...