Labanc scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Labanc's tally at 16:48 of the second period tied the game at 2-2. The Sharks added four more goals in the third to run away with the win. The 25-year-old winger has four scores, 12 points, 46 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 19 contests.