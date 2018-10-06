Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Tallies game-winner versus Kings
Labanc scored the overtime game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over the Kings on Friday.
The 22-year-old only scored 11 goals last season, but his 40 points while averaging 14:21 minutes over 77 games gave him a healthy 2.17 points per 60 minutes average. Labanc also got off to a strong start last season with three goals and six points in the first seven games. If his beginning to 2018-19 is similar, he will give owners some excellent depth and the option to sell him high on the trade market.
More News
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Notches apple in second straight game•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Multi-point effort against Canucks•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores in win over Jackets•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Scores lone goal in Wednesday's loss•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Grabs three helpers in loss•
-
Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...