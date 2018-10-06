Labanc scored the overtime game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over the Kings on Friday.

The 22-year-old only scored 11 goals last season, but his 40 points while averaging 14:21 minutes over 77 games gave him a healthy 2.17 points per 60 minutes average. Labanc also got off to a strong start last season with three goals and six points in the first seven games. If his beginning to 2018-19 is similar, he will give owners some excellent depth and the option to sell him high on the trade market.