Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Tallies to stay hot
Labanc scored his 13th goal of the season in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
In seven games in March, Labanc has accumulated two goals and five assists with a plus-7 rating. The winger has a career-high 48 points this season, and has fired 110 pucks on net. The 23-year-old winger's recent hot stretch has made him a DFS darling and should attract attention from full-season players in need of a boost in the playoffs.
