Labanc scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Labanc scored once each in the second and third periods, with his second goal forcing overtime. The 27-year-old has disrupted the Sharks' tanking efforts -- he has three goals and an assist as the team has picked up seven of a possible eight points over the last four games. He's up to 15 tallies, 32 points, 120 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-13 rating through 67 appearances.