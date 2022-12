Labanc scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Labanc put the Sharks ahead in the second period, though the lead lasted all of 50 seconds before Jaret Anderson-Dolan tied the game again. Through six games in December, Labanc has three goals and two assists. He's still doing well in a top-line role at even strength, and he's up to seven tallies, 18 points, 58 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating through 31 contests overall.