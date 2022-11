Labanc notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Both helpers came on Tomas Hertl tallies in the third period as the Sharks blew open a 1-0 contest. Labanc remains somewhat hit or miss on a nightly basis, recording four multi-point performances and five goose eggs over his last 12 games, but his spot on San Jose's top line has resulted in three goals and 11 points over that stretch.