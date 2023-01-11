Labanc scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Labanc opened the scoring in the first period, but he failed to do his defensive diligence on one of the Coyotes' tallies. The 27-year-old was benched for about half of the middle frame, then went on to pick up an assist in the third. This was Labanc's third two-point outing in his last six games -- he's put up goose eggs in the other three outings in that span. The winger has 10 goals, 25 points, 75 shots on net, 35 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 41 contests.