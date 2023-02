Labanc is awaiting the birth of his child and won't be in the lineup versus Montreal on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Labanc's game has been struggling of late, as he remains stuck in a 10-game pointless streak during which he managed 20 shots, 11 hits and three blocks. With Labanc unavailable, new additions Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zetterlund are set to make their Sharks debuts on a line with Tomas Hertl.