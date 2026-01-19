The Sharks acquired Sherwood (undisclosed) from Vancouver on Monday in exchange for a second-round selection in 2026, a second-round pick in 2027 and Cole Clayton.

Sherwood is on injured reserve and has been out of action since Jan. 10. It's unclear when he will be available to make his San Jose debut, but Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports that the 30-year-old forward isn't sure he'll play before February's Olympic break. Sherwood has racked up 17 goals, 23 points, 109 shots on net and 210 hits in 44 games this season.