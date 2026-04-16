Sherwood notched two assists and six hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sherwood snapped a three-game dry spell with this effort, assisting on goals by Mario Ferraro and Michael Misa (on the power play). The 31-year-old Sherwood is up to 35 points, 168 shots on net, 338 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 71 appearances between the Sharks and the Canucks this season. Sherwood signed a five-year extension in March, so he figures to be a middle-six option in San Jose for the foreseeable future.