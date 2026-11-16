Sherwood exited Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators due to an apparent right arm injury, and there was no update on his status after the game, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Sherwood was injured after getting hit into the boards in the third period, per Max Miller of NHL.com. Sherwood will presumably be further evaluated Monday, but his right arm was in a sling after the game, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. There should be an update on his status before Tuesday's home matchup versus the Flames.