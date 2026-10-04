Sherwood scored a goal on two shots and doled out five hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

Sherwood has started the year on the fourth line, and that kind of usage will limit his offense. However, in fantasy, it's his elite hit production that gives him most of his value. He's already logged 13 hits and four PIM over two contests, and topping the 300-hit mark is practically an expectation. Sherwood has also logged 36 and 40 points in the last two campaigns, but it remains to be seen if the Sharks' offense will run deep enough to get him back in that neighborhood in 2026-27.