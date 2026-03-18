Sherwood scored a goal, registered an assist, put two shots on net, served two PIM and recorded two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.

Sherwood recorded his second multi-point game in March by recording a helper in the first period before his goal tied the game late in the second. The 30-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, eight assists, 139 shots on net, 270 hits and 27 blocked shots across 56 games this season. After setting the single-season hit record a year ago, Sherwood is on track to finish in the league's top two in the category again this season. His offensive production of six points over his last eight games has been a nice bonus in fantasy, where he profiles as a solid player in most formats and an elite player in banger leagues.