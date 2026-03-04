Sharks' Kiefer Sherwood: Picks up two points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and doled out five hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.
These were his first two points for the Sharks since he was acquired Jan. 19 from the Canucks. The 30-year-old winger was on the third line for this contest, his fifth for San Jose. Sherwood is at 18 goals, seven helpers, 11 power-play points, 127 shots on net, 238 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 49 contests overall. Sherwood has a chance at his first 20-goal campaign and also continues to offer elite physicality even if he doesn't get premium ice time.
