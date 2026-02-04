Sherwood (upper body) is set to be activated off waivers and play against Colorado on Wednesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Sherwood hasn't played since Jan. 10 due to the injury. He has 17 goals and 23 points in 44 outings in 2025-26. Pavol Regenda is likely to be a healthy scratch versus the Avalanche due to Sherwood's return.