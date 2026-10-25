Sherwood scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added seven hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Sherwood tied the game in the second period with an unassisted breakaway goal, his second tally of the season, and his seven hits provided extra value as a physical threat. That combination of physical production and occasional scoring makes him particularly useful in leagues rewarding hits, although his limited offensive responsibilities could restrict his ceiling in points-based formats. Through 12 games, Sherwood has just six points (two goals, four assists) but also has 68 hits.