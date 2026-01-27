default-cbs-image
Sherwood (upper body) will not be in action versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Sherwood was originally hoping to get into Tuesday's contest in order to face his former club, but instead, he will have to wait at least one more game. The winger is expected to play at some point during the team's five-game road trip, but no word yet on when that might be.

