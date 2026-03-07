Sherwood scored a goal and added eight hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

This was Sherwood's first game since he signed a five-year extension with the Sharks. The 30-year-old winger is locked in as part of this team's core for a while, and he'll be a middle-six fixture with nearly unmatched physicality. Through 50 appearances between the Sharks and the Canucks this season, he has 19 goals, seven assists, 128 shots on net, 246 hits and a minus-10 rating.