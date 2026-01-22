Sherwood (upper body) is hoping to be ready in time to face Vancouver on Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Sherwood certainly would like to face his former club, but evidently is facing an uphill battle to be ready in time. Still, it's a positive development for the 30-year-old winger, as he will be joining his new club on its five-game road trip ahead of the Olympic break and looks poised to return at some point.