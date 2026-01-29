Sharks' Kiefer Sherwood: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Sherwood initially hoped to return from injured reserve for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, but he was held out for that matchup and will remain sidelined Thursday since the Sharks will utilize the same lineup. The 30-year-old's next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday in Calgary.
